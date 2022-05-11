Erling Haaland’s astonishing goalscoring record has made him one of the hottest properties in European football but Manchester City have won the race to snatch him from Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old, the son of former City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, shot to prominence in 2019 when he scored six Champions League goals in his first three games.

After hitting a hat-trick on his European debut for Red Bull Salzburg in September that year against Genk, he also struck against Liverpool and Napoli.

His 29 goals in 27 games for Salzburg sparked rumours of a reunion with his former manager at Molde, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was then at Manchester United.

But Dortmund’s track record of developing young talent and United’s refusal to insert a release clause in his contract took him to Germany instead.

The goals have continued to flow despite the step up to one of Europe’s top leagues.

