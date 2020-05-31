Volunteers and staff from the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps, which is a Gozo-based voluntary, charitable and non-profit organisation that aims to prevent and alleviate emergency situations involving people at risk, have been assisting local authorities for the past months to tackle numerous challenges that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic in Gozo.

The assistance consists of various interventions, including transportation of symptomatic patients who have no transport to the Xewkija swabbing centre, where they also help personnel with logistics regarding office work and preparation of swabs on a daily basis; use of ERRC ambulances to transport physically-challenged persons from various locations around Gozo to the swabbing centre; and screening of people at various locations.

They also assist the Foundation for Social Welfare Services in the transportation and distribution of state-funded food supplies to vulnerable families using ERRC vans and trucks.