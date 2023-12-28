Inflation is prevalent in everyone’s lives at the moment. But it is having a significant impact on the hospitality industry. Restaurants are affected by rising food, labour and rental expenses.

According to the Association of Catering Establishments, restaurants have reported a 20 per cent decrease in sales compared to last year. They blame inflation for business slowdown, adding that, despite restaurants being busy, diners are spending less. The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association is less concerned, saying its members are forecasting an “excellent” holiday season.

Suggestions by some restaurant operators to get taxpayer-financed subsidies or a reduction in VAT to ease their pain have not gone down well.

With escalating food costs, some restaurants are clearly finding it difficult to maintain quality while remaining affordable to their customers.

Many of those commenting online say caterers have sown the seeds of their own demise and it is a result of their own greed.

Undoubtedly, inflation has had an impact on dining habits.

And this becomes an issue knowing that dining out is somewhat of a national hobby for Malta. Consumers now have a choice: when eating out becomes too expensive, many are opting for home-cooked meals or going for cheaper restaurant menus.

Pricing can be a huge challenge to restaurants, especially since they are forced to pay more for most ingredients these days. But it is essential that pricing is altered to align with inflation.

Questions need to be asked whether there is too much tampering with the principles of supply and demand in this industry that may suffer from over-investment in low-quality catering establishments, resulting in significant overcapacity.

Zombie businesses that can only survive with taxpayers’ funded subsidies create economic inefficiencies the country cannot afford.

Restaurant owners must also face a reality they cannot avoid. Many people travel and dine overseas and they are easily comparing like with like.

When patrons in Maltese restaurants are paying the same or even more expensive prices as restaurants in larger European cities, where salaries are higher, the complaints become very justified.

Why are the vast majority of restaurants in Sicily, an island like ours, much cheaper than Malta, despite most having less custom?

Restaurant owners must not expect to maintain their customary profit margins at the levels achieved when inflation was more benign.

As consumers, we have the power to shape the culinary narrative by making informed choices and supporting establishments that prioritise both quality and affordability.

In turn, restaurant owners should embrace a holistic approach to their business, focusing on long-term sustainability rather than short-term gains. Restaurants must give customers an experience they believe is worth the money. Just because many restaurants thrive because of big tourism numbers and over-population, there is no guarantee that the numbers will always remain the same.

Ultimately, navigating the effects of inflation requires strategic decision-making and adaptability to maintain profitability in the restaurant industry.

At the end of 2023, it is sad to see the culinary landscape in Malta witnessing a palpable shift, leaving many patrons with a bitter taste as they grapple with rising restaurant prices and a perceived (or actual) decline in food quality.

The responsibility to strike a balance between profitability and customer satisfaction lies squarely on the shoulders of those steering the culinary ship.