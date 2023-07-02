A 41-year-old Finnish man was hospitalised on Sunday after he was hit by a car while riding an e-scooter.

Police told Times of Malta that the accident took place on Mdina Road, near Birkirkara at 11.30 am. The vehicle involved in the accident did not stop.

The rider's condition was not immediately known.

Police could not confirm reports that the e-scooter was crossing the road when the accident happened.

The accident came days after Times of Malta reported that the mandatory wearing of helmets, lower speed limits, and a ban in pedestrian areas are among the proposals government is considering as part of an e-scooter crackdown.

Transport Malta is to hold talks with e-scooter companies and the Malta Insurance Association in the coming weeks.