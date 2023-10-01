The 2023 season resumed on Sunday with the 42nd meeting of the season which consisted of nine races all for trotters on a short distance of 2140m.

The two most important races were those open for class Premier trotters and which were won by Escoublac and Hunter Montana.

Twelve trotters lined up for the first class Premier race.

It was Cupidon Du Corbon (Rodney Gatt), the fastest horse after the official start of the race and during the first metres managed to open a small lead from Escoublac (Charlton Muscat) and Damour Jiel (Kerstin Galea).

Gatt’s trotter led all the way and past the finishing post first from Damour Jiel.

