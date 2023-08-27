Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) frameworks have evolved beyond measuring just environmental concerns; they now gauge how businesses manage their environmental, social, and governance risks and opportunities. The importance of corporate ESG activity has grown such that it now features in European Union (EU) legislation.

This article focuses on the potential impact of ESG on our local Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and their intricate supply chains.

The legislative pathway

While legislative measures targeting specific environmental issues have existed for decades, the first significant breakthrough in ESG legislation took place in 2014 with the EU’s introduction of the Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD). This directive mandated public-interest entities with over 500 employees to disclose specific non-financial ESG-related information.

In 2021, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) succeeded the NFRD and expanded reporting requirements to encompass a broader range of businesses, concurrently introducing standardized reporting protocols, mandatory assurance mechanisms, and digital reporting frameworks.

Challenges of CSRD implementation

In recent times, external factors such as the global pandemic, conflicts like the war in Ukraine, and escalating inflation have all disrupted SMEs and their supply chains. The incorporation of the CSRD now introduces an additional layer of complexity – it poses several challenges which include implementing complex data systems to measure environmental performance such as water and electricity consumption and added costs of engaging professional advisers to devise ESG strategy and ensure that reporting meets regulatory requirements.

Other challenges include employing additional resources to measure social and governance metrics such as employee turnover, board and employee diversity, and employee training and extra resources needed to collect ESG data from suppliers for the disclosure of information related to the supply-chain.

Supply chain reporting: SME challenges

The European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRSs), emanating from the CSRD, mandate that businesses exceeding certain thresholds to disclose carbon emissions in their annual reports.

When reporting, businesses must distinguish between different types of emissions classified as Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. Scope-1 emissions are direct emissions from owned or controlled sources such as owned vehicles. Scope-2 emissions are indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electricity. Scope-3 emissions are indirect emissions that occur in the reporting business’ supply chain.

Significantly, it is the Scope-3 emissions that emanate from supply chains that exert the most profound impact on the final consumer product. Apple Inc. reported in 2021 that 99% of its emissions occurred in its supply chain.

This explains why ESG legislation requires businesses to collect data from suppliers. In the process, SMEs that do not fall within the scope of the CSRD, may still need to provide ESG data to larger businesses that do need to report.

SME impacts and the path forward

The impact on SMEs is clear: even if they do not need to report their own data, they will need to collect data in order to provide it to large customers large obligated to report on their supply chains. If SMEs fail to do so they may find themselves losing key customers.

This presents challenges for SMEs such as the lack of the technological infrastructure to supply high-quality data to their customers, of resources to adequately focus on ESG, leading to low-quality data and of the capacity to identify stakeholders within intricate supply chains.

Evolving stakeholder expectations

Consumers, shareholders, employees, regulators, and other key stakeholders now expect businesses to lead the way in protecting the environment, societies, and economies where they operate. This means stakeholders demand that businesses consider ESG factors in every area of operation, including supply chains, both upstream and downstream. This makes ESG data a key consideration for businesses, including SMEs, if we are to meet net-zero targets with respect to climate change. If all businesses, large or small, work together, this goal can be achieved without a significant impact on business operations, including those of many SMEs.

While ESG requirements may not have an immediate impact, failing to identify and manage the business risks that arise may result in future reputational damage, and operational and economic losses. However, the reverse is also true – businesses that are proactive may find they can use ESG to increase brand value by thinking creatively about the risks and opportunities both internally and in their supply chains.