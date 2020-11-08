A public register of current or planned ICT initiatives has been set up by the eSkills Malta Foundation, a national coalition made up of representatives from government, industry and education.

The ‘Initiatives Register’ seeks to promote the visibility of ICT initiatives by making as much information available on them to the public in the shortest time possible, as well as facilitate collaboration and reduce duplication of work.

Through the register, users will be able to view details about specific initiatives and contact the parties involved to either ask to join as a partner or take part in the initiative to strengthen its final aim.

Users will also find various forms on the foundation’s website below to add new initiatives or amend existing ones. After a vetting and approval process, the foundation will add or amend the new information to the register as necessary.

Queries may be e-mailed to initiatives@gov.mt.

http://www.eskills.org.mt/initiativesregister