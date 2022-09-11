This year, eSkills Malta Foundation secured another valid and important stakeholder to promote coding. The foundation collaborated with the Foundation for Educational Services (FES) and Data Science Malta to provide fun robotics sessions at 30 SkolaSajf centres.

SkolaSajf provides children aged between three and 16 with the opportunity to engage in a series of cultural, artistic and physical activities and outings during the summer months. This year, SkolaSajf ran from July 11 till September 7.

The FES invited the foundation to participate by providing sessions on robotics, a topic that eventually offers opportunities to introduce children to complex subjects such as programming and engineering, but in a way that is fun and interactive.

Robotics is excellent for future career development. It helps children develop their problem-solving skills, it encourages their curiosity and creativity, and prepares them for a technological future. Robotics also manages to combine programming with creativity and problem-solving, at the end of which children have an interactive little toy they can play with.

Pupils interacting with the Dash Robot during SkolaSajf sessions.

It was a pleasure to watch the pupils having fun with the Dash Robot and Qobo. The enthusiasm and eagerness shown by pupils from Years 3 to 6 at all SkolaSajf centres was truly amazing and rewarding.

Commenting on the sessions, a FES representative said: “From the positive feedback we received from our centres, as Skolasajf partners you managed to keep our students engaged, creating fun activities while delivering educational values related to your area of expertise”.

The foundation intends to continue participating in SkolaSajf. One of the foundation’s major mandates is to encourage and introduce children to coding in a fun and engaging way. By introducing children to robotics, programming, IT and problem-solving skills, the foundation is offering them a foundational skill set that could become extremely essential in future.

https://eskills.org.mt/en/Pages/Home.aspx