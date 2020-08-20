ESL, the world’s largest esports company and GamingMalta, an independent non-profit foundation set-up by the Government of Malta and by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), have announced a deep strategic partnership to foster and develop the Maltese esports community.

After successfully partnering for ESL Pro League Season 11 earlier this year, the partnership aims to strengthen the industry in Malta across all levels of the zero-to-hero pyramid of ESL. Malta will be the host location for all of ESL Pro League in 2021 as well as continued integrations for the upcoming Season 12, which will be played out online due to the ongoing health and travel situation around the globe.

“The agreement with GamingMalta enables us to offer an amazing setting to the worldwide esports community. Malta is a progressive country with its finger on the digital pulse combined with a beautiful Mediterranean ambient which partnered with us for a phenomenal 11th season of the world’s largest professional esports league in CS:GO,” said Ralf Reichert, CEO at ESL. “We couldn't be more excited for this partnership to bring the growth of esports and beauty even more together.”

“Coming off a record season, Pro League continues to prove it’s value to the teams, fans, viewers and other stakeholders,” said Anders Horsholt, co-CEO of Astralis. “Pro League is the longest-running Counter-Strike tournament for a reason and as part owners, the teams and ESL are in the process of developing the tournament and media products even further. We are very satisfied with this agreement which will enable us to move ahead and improve the viewing experience further to the benefit of all involved. We look forward to the continued relationship with GamingMalta and to many more great Pro League tournaments!”

Season 11 of the world’s longest-running professional league for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has officially been announced as the most successful season in the competition’s history, achieving a new record concurrent viewership peak of 489,120 across all digital platforms. Further stats underline this trend: Hours watched were up 113.2 per cent at 48.2 million compared to last year’s record season and average minute audience (AMA) reached 164,494, surpassing Season 10 figures by 215.5 per cent.

In forming this agreement, ESL and GamingMalta will establish Malta as the new home for esports businesses and professionals from all around the globe. For the upcoming Season 12 of ESL Pro League, GamingMalta will continue to be an official partner helping us to deliver the best quality and most exciting broadcasts for fans at home. All regions of Season 12, which include Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Oceania, will be fully played out online due to the current travel restrictions.

In 2021, Malta will host the full global competition with its original format, which has been announced in January this year. Fans from mainland Europe and countries around the world will be able to experience the action live on site through special travel and ticket packages, including flights, accommodation, and a ticket for the show. By working closely with the Louvre partner teams, fans will also be able to attend meet and greets, get their idols’ signatures, and experience more exciting activities on site. Furthermore, teams will be able to utilize the GamingMalta partnership for bootcamp opportunities, which will be particularly interesting for teams from outside of Europe in case they have several events back to back in the European area and don’t want to travel back and forth.

“Our collaboration with ESL is a milestone in Malta’s esports journey since hosting the ESL Pro League immediately positions Malta as a premier esports destination. The mutual goal is to further establish professional structures in Malta and enhance educational initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable growth of the local esports ecosystem” said Ivan Filletti, chief operations officer at GamingMalta.

Junior Minister for Financial Services and Digital Economy Clayton Bartolo welcomed this collaboration in line with the Government of Malta’s vision to further enhance the digital ecosystem. “By collaborating with companies of ESL’s stature, we are showcasing Malta’s dynamism and commitment in fostering new digital economic niches. Similar collaborations are key and synonymous with sustainable growth. I am equally proud and keen to see this collaboration in action”