Honda’s Pol Espargaro topped the time sheets as MotoGP pre-season testing concluded in Indonesia on Sunday with the Spaniard declaring “I’ve never been so fast”.

Espargaro secured the third and final day honours on the all new Mandalika Circuit by a mere 0.014 seconds from Yamaha’s defending world champion Fabio Quartararo.

Espargaro’s brother Aleix rode his Aprilia into third with less than a second covered the leading 20 riders.

Former champion Joan Mir was forced to skip the session with a suspected bout of food poisoning.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta