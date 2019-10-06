Over 500 teachers from State, Church and independent schools were recently hosted at the Esplora Interactive Science Centre, Kalkara, for a fun event aimed at familiarising them with the centre’s education programme for the 2019-2020 scholastic year.

During the event, teachers were able to try out over 200 hands-on exhibits and snippets/teasers of the hands-on workshops, planetarium shows and science shows forming part of the programme. The Esplora team were also at hand to provide those present with any information they needed to plan and book a visit to the centre.

The Esplora education programme caters for all ages of pupils and students ranging from early years to secondary school students. Further and higher education students can also have interactive visits tailor-made to them.

The programme features popular thematic events such as Halloween, Superheroes in Science, Christmas at Esplora and Kuluri Karnival. The much loved Toi Toi performances produced by the Manoel Theatre in collaboration with Esplora have returned, whereby pupils will be able to enjoy science theatre.

This year the programme features a section dedicated to the National Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Careers Expo which will be held in January 2020 at Esplora. This event is aimed at Late Primary pupils in Years 4 to 6, and is being organised together with the University of Malta, the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast), the National School Support Services at the Ministry for Education and various industry partners.

During the expo, the pupils will not only get a change to meet professionals working in STEM fields but will also be able to engage in hands-on activities that shine a light on the knowledge, skills and competences needed for particular jobs.