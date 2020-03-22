Esplora’s team members have worked on videos, graphics and animations aimed at disseminating fun content online through Facebook, Instagram and YouTube while schoolchildren are stuck at home.

The executive chairman of the Malta Council for Science and Technology, Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, said that “due to the current situation we had to close our doors to visitors. It is thanks to science that we will overcome this situation. Science knowledge will also help us to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Our team at Esplora will still be reaching out to you online.”

Starting from Tuesday, Esplora has been streaming engaging content such as mini fun science shows via Facebook Live as well as other varied content.

As an interactive science centre, Esplora responds to current events and hence it will also be dealing with immunity and health and safety in the coming days. It will be sharing experiments one can safely do at home, together with scientific facts and myth busters.

In addition, every Friday, the programme development team will be talking about interesting science projects through Esplora’s blog.

Follow Esplora on http://esplora.org.mt/category/latest-from-the-blog/.