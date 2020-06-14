Esplora, Malta’s national science centre in Kalkara, spread across 22,000m2 and overlooking the Grand Harbour, opened its doors yesterday with its much-awaited ‘Scientastic Edition’.

Esplora’s content developers and science communicators have designed three trails for visitors. Visitors aged six upwards can pre-book an ‘Earth and Beyond’ four-hour facilitated experience where they will become more familiar with our planet and the universe and better understand various green and eco-friendly issues.

Alternatively, they may opt for the ‘Music for the Senses’ four-hour facilitated experience where visitors can explore ideas such as ‘how sound travels’, ‘play with different light and shadows’, ‘discover how illusions can trick our brains’ and walk through a piano corridor.

Younger visitors aged three to five can immerse themselves in the ‘Little Esploras’ four-hour experience where they will have ample opportunities to satisfy their curiosity and creativity.

Esplora has taken all the necessary precautions to ensure it can safely continue to offer fun yet educational experiences to the young and young at heart.

In accordance with public health and the WHO guidelines, only online tickets are available so as to avoid jeopardising the health and safety of employees and visitors alike due to uncontrolled crowding. All members of staff have been given training relevant to the present circumstances by public health officials, including an epidemiologist.

Visitors may opt for a digital version of the ‘EsploraCafe’ menu on their smartphones using a QR code, as well as use styluses to interact with exhibit screens.

These are only some of the measures taken to facilitate an enjoyable and safe experience.

For queries, to book tickets and for more information, call 2360 2300 or visit the websites below.

http://esplora.org.mt/scientastic-week

www.showshappening.com/esplora-science-centre/scientastic-weekend-esploras-reopening