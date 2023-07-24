Former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop sparked a health scare after collapsing on air ahead of Sunday’s friendly match between Real Madrid and AC Milan in California.

Hislop, 54, who was working as an analyst for US broadcaster ESPN at the game, stumbled and fell to the ground during a pre-match interview at the Rose Bowl.

Fellow broadcaster Dan Thomas rushed to assist the former Trinidad and Tobago international as ESPN abruptly cut off for a commercial break.

In an update at half-time, Thomas said Hislop had apparently recovered after the incident.

“My mate, Shaka, not here, but as it stands, it’s good news,” Thomas told viewers.

