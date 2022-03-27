Esports is a form of competition that is based on video games. It generally takes the form of organised, multiplayer, videogame competitions that are played either individually or as teams.

Simply put, Esports (commonly referred to as electronic sports) is a competitive sport where the players (often referred to as gamers) use both their physical and mental abilities in order to compete.

Its popularity has surged since the 2000’s when professional gamers began to involve themselves with such contests, a result of which saw a surge in popularity in video game competitions from the general public who started to associate themselves with such events either as spectators or via sponsors of such competitions/teams/players.

As a result, Esports has become a hugely popular phenomenon that continues to grow in popularity and value right till this very day.

