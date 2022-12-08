The Maltese Olympic Committee hosted the 19th MOC Sports Gala Awards on Wednesday night.

The awards ceremony recognised athletes’ endeavours for the past two years which saw Malta being represented in numerous international events.

MOC president Julian Pace Bonello commended the dedication and commitment that Team Malta athletes have shown, particularly when faced with the additional challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic which hindered training and competitive activity.

Nonetheless, he remarked that this year, Maltese athletes shone in all the three major Games – Mediterranean, Commonwealth and European Youth Olympic Festival, bringing coveted medals home.

Present for the gala was the Minister for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation, Dr Clifton Grima, who noted the importance that prestigious achievements done by our athletes on the international scene are recognised.

