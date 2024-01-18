As part of its Active and Responsible Citizenship Campaign, NGO Repubblika is inviting students at all local schools to take part in a national students’ competition on the theme ‘What does democracy mean to me?’.

Students wishing to take part are invited to write an essay in English or Maltese and/or create a A3-sized poster on the topic ‘I care’. The aim of the competition is to promote awareness among young people of how citizens can contribute to the well-being of their community.

Essays of participants in years 7 and 8 (category 1) are to be between 250 and 300 words long; those in years 9, 10 and 11 (category 2) between 350 and 450 words long; and those of post-secondary students (category 3) between 500 and 600 words long.

All entries are to be submitted by noon on April 5 either by e-mail to secgen@repubblika.org or by post to the attention of Mario Grech, at 29, Church Square, Mqabba MQB 1011.

Ethan Mifsud, a Year 7 student at St Augustine College, Pietà, who last year won first prize in Category 1 – Essays. Mariah Vella, a Year 10 student at St. Joseph School, Sliema, who last year won a prize from being one of the first 30 entries.

Together with the essay and/or poster, participants are to send their name and surname, date of birth, address, a fixed and mobile phone number, e-mail address, school name, year number, competition category and chosen topic.

All participants will receive a certificate of participation.

A book worth not less than €20 will be given to the first 30 participants who submit an essay or poster (excluding the 12 finalists).

The six students who place first in their respective category and age group will receive a set of books worth not less than €150. The six students who place second in their category and age group will each receive a set of books worth not less than €60.