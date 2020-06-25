Estate agents must obtain a licence to operate by the end of 2021 as a law regulating the sector is expected to be enacted “in the coming days”.

Addressing a press conference, Lands Parliamentary Secretary Chris Agius said the licence requirement is one of the measures from a set of rules that will be in place as part of the new law reforming the sector.

There are some 2,500 people working in real estate, Aguis said.

The act will go through the third reading stage in parliament next week after which it will go to the President and then become law.

The licences will be granted upon the completion of a training course that is to be offered by the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) or any other accredited institution, Aguis said.

Prior to the public consultation on the reform, operators needed to have their licence by June 2021, however, this has now been moved up to December of the same year.

Asked about the courses, Aguis said these courses are to be between eight and 12 points on the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS). This is the equivalent of two university modules.

The licence will be valid for five years. After this time, operators must prove they have kept up to date with training.

Those operators selling two properties or less every year will be exempt from having to obtain a licence.