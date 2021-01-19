Estate agents seeking a licence next year must register their interest online, Parliamentary Secretary for Lands and Construction Chris Agius said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Agius noted that a new law reforming the sector, which came into force in July, impacts thousands of people.

“Real estate is an important sector. Even in 2020, there were close to 14,000 promises of sale registered, amounting to €3 billion,” he said.

The online registration is open to all those who have completed courses and have the licence in hand as well as those who plan on signing up for the course in the coming months, Agius said. Those in this category must register by the end of March.

The licences are granted upon the completion of a training course that is to be offered by the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) or any other accredited institution.

Those who are only involved in up to two sales a year are exempt from having to obtain a licence but must inform the board overseeing licencing of their sales.

The licence will be valid for five years. After this time, operators must prove they have kept up to date with training.

Agents can register here.