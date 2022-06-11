Unforced errors, technical mistakes, and a declining physical condition cost Malta a crucial point in the promotion race for League C in the UEFA Nations League.

Adding insult to injury is the way in which Malta handed opponents Estonia their winning goal, right at the death.

Despite being superior technically – with a staggering 62% of possession – and creating more goalscoring opportunities – nine to Estonia’s eight – Malta’s performance left much to be desired.

Since Malta’s triumphant display over Cyprus in the famous 3-0 win back in September of last year, the Reds have failed to regain that offensive flair that distinguished Mangia’s side from other European minnows.

It’s true that Malta continued to insist on their new playing style and they never negotiated with their football ideas, but right now it is producing more glimpses of quality rather than continuity during an entire 90 minutes.

