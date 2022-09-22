Estonia have lost two key players through injury ahead of Friday’s decisive UEFA Nations League match at the Le Coq Arena.

The Estonians are firm favourites to top Group D2 as following their 2-1 win over Malta at the National Stadium they are currently sharing top spot in the group with six points, but have a game in hand as they face San Marino in their final fixture on Monday.

The Estonians just need a point from Friday’s match or else avoid losing by a two-goal margin to ensure they secure promotion to League C.

For coach Thomas Haberli the build up to the match was marred by the news that Rapid Bucharest midfielder Mattias Kait and Ujpest defender Marten Kuusk were forced to pull out of the squad due to injury.

Kait is expected to be out of action for up to four weeks while Estonian vice-captain Kuusk, is also nursing an injury.

