Malta women’s coach Manuela Tesse is expecting a harder task in this April international window as her side will face Estonia in an away international friendly, this evening (kick-off: 6pm).

The Italian coach made her debut in charge of the Maltese team in February when she guided Malta to a couple of victories of Luxembourg on home soil – 2-1 and 3-1.

The Estonia trip will be Tesse’s first game away from the Maltese shores where she is expecting a much more difficult task than against Luxembourg.

More details on SportsDesk.