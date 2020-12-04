An area that is gathering attention and momentum in investment circles is ethical investments. The increasing need for good governance, the effects of climate change, the unacceptable amount of power being wielded by big corporations, and especially big tech companies, are asking for such attention. Investors, especially institutional investors, are being encouraged to seek companies that perform well not just financially but also from an environmental, social and governance perspective.

Positive financial returns are important but this now needs to be balanced with the long-term impact on society, the environment and the governance of the business. It seems that CSR (corporate social responsibility) is on its way out and is being replaced by ESG (environment, social and governance). These three factors are increasingly being integrated into the investment decision-making process.

This trend is becoming clearer as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, on top of issues that have long existed such as climate change and corporate scandals. One of the impacts of the pandemic has been a widening of income and social inequalities, among countries and among different segments of society within the same country. The rich have become richer and the poor have become poorer. There is also the risk that once the anti-COVID vaccine is rolled out, it may not become effectively available to all, leading to further inequalities.

Another impact of the coronavirus has been an increased acceptance of what is being termed as ‘compassionate leadership’.

The financial system cannot survive in future if the so-called real economy does not thrive; and the real economy can only thrive if it is sustainable

Compassion has been traditionally seen as a weakness more than a positive trait in leaders. Today, it is being shown that compassion does actually change employee behaviours for the better.

Compassion is a very specific emotion and overlaps and goes beyond empathy, sympathy or kindness. At its core, it sees differences as strengths. I will come back to compassionate leadership in a future contribution but I wanted to highlight how the need for it is leading to a demand for businesses to be ethical.

Admittedly, there are people who are very cynical about ethical investments. They claim that the concept that companies can do better by doing good is not a realistic one. They say that there cannot be such a win-win situation.

Such thinking is evident in this country as well, when one hears claims that building development, even though it has been shown to be harmful to the environment and society, needs to continue because it is good for the economy.

It is such claims that are false and not the claim that companies do better by doing good and by being good corporate citizens. Research continues to show that consumers are favouring companies that can demonstrate effectively that they score high on the ESG scale.

From a purely rational perspective, the value of ethical investments lies in the fact that we need to have a strong interconnectedness between economic sustainability and the financial system. Very often we hear people speaking about the ‘real economy’ (as if there were an unreal economy as well) which is, in effect, the productive economy − what produces the real wealth in a country.

What is not considered to be the real economy is the financial system that does not always reflect what goes on in the real economy. The financial system cannot survive in future if the so-called real economy does not thrive; and the real economy can only thrive if it is sustainable.

For the real economy to be sustainable, businesses need to be managed in a manner that gives due importance to environmental, social and governance issues. It is for this reason that there is a greater propensity on the part of investors to put their money in ethical investments.