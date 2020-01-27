Unethical and criminal behaviour in business is a global issue that needs to be addressed with determination by government and business leaders. Large global companies like Siemens, Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank and Alstom have at some time in the recent past been involved in bribery, corruption, fraud and money laundering. Corruption can be so ingrained into a company’s culture as to be considered “the way business is done around here”.

The recent revelations about the perverse relationships between some politicians and a corrupt element in business shocked many who believe that successful business is about hard work and building customer relationships. Many others think that we have just seen the tip of the iceberg of connivance between some corrupt politicians and equally corrupt business leaders.

The Malta Chamber of Commerce, which represents a large section of the business community, has made several recommendations to the government to “strengthen good governance by focusing on accountability, transparency and the rule of law”. They welcomed the resignation of a government minister following revelations concerning her next of kin.

However, it would be naïve to think that occupying the moral high ground and merely drafting policy and publishing well-articulated advice on good governance is all that is needed to win back the trust of the vast majority of people in their politicians and the business community.

The president of the construction lobby, the Malta Developers Association, Sandro Chetcuti, astonished many when he declared that developers are the “victims” of a flawed political system because they are often “unjustly” associated with donations to political parties. In the last few years, the number of development permits has grown exponentially with the result that the Maltese countryside, as well as village and town cores, are being destroyed on the flimsy pretext of progress. Who can blame those who argue that lax urban planning is a symptom of unethical behaviour of some politicians, senior public officials and business people who are prepared to sacrifice the wellbeing of society on the altar of financial gain?

Combatting unethical business practices such as bribery is a matter of changing the way people think. Considering corruption as merely a “necessary evil” or “the way business is done” are attitudes that become deeply ingrained in people. When unethical practices become the norm, a business risks its reputation and its future. If corrupt attitudes are not addressed more convincingly, they will continue to burrow deeper into people’s minds and continue to influence others.

The culture of an organisation, as well as a political administration, is ultimately set by ‘the tone at the top’.

Political and business leaders must regularly talk about ethical issues, support staff to uphold ethical standards, and behave openly and transparently.

More than ever before, the Maltese business community must engage with the government to send the message to all that the fight against corruption is taken seriously.

This change in culture does not happen overnight. Many still believe that it is acceptable to pay bribes to attain or retain business or to obtain permits that open the doors to profitable projects that harm the common good.

It is no longer enough for the government and the business community to know the ‘right’ decisions to make in the interest of society. Such decisions need to be applied with determination.