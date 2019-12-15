Secondary school students studying ethics at St Martin’s College recently visited the University of Malta to explore and reflect critically together with academics and science communicators on some of the many ethical questions raised by topics such as gene editing, artificial intelligence and biohacking.

Accompanied by their teachers Jeannine Debattista and Jennifer Pace Hickey, and Dr Edward Duca from the University, the students discussed with Prof. Christian Scerri the technology behind genetic engineering and with François Zammit about the ethical implications behind these practices.

The ethics students were then taken out of their comfort zones with a bit of practical biology, extracting their own DNA from cheek cells, followed by some acting, taking on the roles of various Maltese citizens discussing if genetic engineering should be allowed in medical research, or agriculture and food production.

The students were also asked to create their own memes using internet pictures with captions to try and express ideas and jokes. Through this fun activity, the students were able to relate to and learn about the scientific meaning of the term ‘meme’. This was originally coined by geneticist Prof. Richard Dawkins to explain how cultural information is passed around in society. This is similar to how genes are passed through generations, with alterations, where only the best surviving ones being shared further.

The students used the information to come up with an educated response to the issues at hand and left the workshop with the tools to tackle this and similarly divisive topics.

The workshop was coordinated by Daniela Quacinella, with the help of Kieran Teschner and Chris Styles.