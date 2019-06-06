The Ombudsman’s annual report for 2018 was published recently. What attracted most public attention were the comments by the Education Commissioner Charles Caruana Carabez on equity and ethnic-based bullying in State schools.

The education chapter of the Ombudsman’s report started with odd remarks on the ‘unjust’ nature of justice, and how equity was a permissible form of injustice. In a roundabout way the Commissioner was trying to say that what might appear unjust is not necessarily wrong. Don’t complain or “get increasingly irritated” if the Commissioner’s ruling is not in your favour: accept it, for it is the result of his powers and the fruit of his judgement.

There was more than a whiff of defensiveness in his long-winded preamble. It is ironic that the second part of the Commissioner’s report, on the prevalence of ethnic gangs bullying Maltese students in a State secondary school, has caused exactly the kind of irritated rejection of his judgement that he warned against in the first part.

What was objectionable was not that Caruana Carabez highlighted the particular school situations. Yes, there is a problem of ethnic tension in some State schools that have experienced an explosive increase in their non-Maltese population over the last few years. But this tension is the effect, not the cause.

To be fair, Caruana Carabez did point out the inadequate curricular offerings and student support systems that such schools had to contend with. He was also right to underline the traumatic effects on children coming from war-torn situations, and how these can lead to violence in schools.

But this is hardly the full picture. A recent national study by the Faculty of Education and the Commissioner for Children showed that African and Middle-Eastern students are more likely to be bullied and have more health problems. They are more concerned with discrimination and get less educational support, although they need it the most.

From a strategic planning perspective, Caruana Carabez was too quick to absolve the educational system of fault in not providing proper training to address such issues because “they (simply) could not have been anticipated”.

Of course they could have. But it is clear now that government rushed into the wholesale importation of tens of thousands of new workers and their families to boost the economy, without any serious planning for the implications to social, educational and health services as well as to infrastructure and the environment.

This makes the ‘solution’ proposed by Caruana Carabez all the more objectionable. Having stated that the curriculum, language and support services and teacher training are not adequate, the Commissioner did not call for these to be radically transformed.

Instead he suggested that these foreign students should be removed from state secondary schools and segregated in their own ‘international’ school. The Maltese state secondary schools would thus be able to turn to ‘normal’ (read Maltese-only). This suggestion is contrary to the National Curriculum Framework of 2012, the National Policy on Addressing Bullying Behaviour in Schools of 2014, and the National Inclusive Education Framework launched earlier this year by government.

The Office of the Ombudsman is one of the last remaining universally respected institutions in Malta. Its pronouncements carry real weight. That is why the Education Commissioner would do well to weigh each word, each unsubstantiated opinion, very carefully before committing any more faux pas.