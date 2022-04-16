Malta’s veteran cyclist Etienne Bonello said that he is driven by his desire to inspire youngsters to the sport of cycling.

Bonello was speaking with Ben Camille during this week’s edition of GAMEON and said that the sport is practised in Malta by cyclists as young as six years old up to 80-year-olds.

“Cycling is one of the most fascinating sports and enjoys a lot of following,” Bonello said.

“Our sport is one of the most practised not only in Europe but also in the world.

“If you take the Tour de France, this race is the third most popular event in the world. In Malta we have children who take the sport from a very young age but we also have cyclists who are 80-year-olds who still go out with their bicycle.”

Bonello said that throughout his career he experienced some great experiences but also disappointments. However, he said that one of his biggest goals is to try and be a role model for young cyclists.

