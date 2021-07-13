The National Time Trial Championship was organised by the Malta Cycling Federation recently with Team Greens securing both the men’s and women’s titles.

Etienne Bonello retained the men’s crown for a third year in a row, while Marie Claire Aquilina secured the Women’s title.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s championship was decided on one race instead of the usual three. The race was held at the Mrieħel circuit where the participating cyclists completed eight laps for a distance of 23km.

Before the start of the races, a minute of silence was observed in respect of Paul Attard known as ‘Chinelli’ who died last month.

