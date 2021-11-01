Frank Salt Real Estate’s team of secretaries and manager assistants attended a two-day training course organised by First Class Etiquette – an international etiquette and protocol academy with offices in Malta providing training and consultancy services.

The training was conducted by Ramona Galea who holds 25 years of experience in the corporate field.

The training covered soft skills necessary to deliver a bespoke customer experience.

“While a variety of elements go into creating a successful real estate business, customer service is centre stage. Every interaction the company has with a customer (or potential customer) can affect the business bottom line,” Douglas Salt, Frank Salt Real Estate director for training and HR, said.

“Often, customer service is what separates companies that thrive from those that fail. Therefore, it is imperative that businesses invest in quality customer service training programs.”

Frank Salt Real Estate invests heavily in ongoing initiatives that empower its staff to better themselves, be it in whichever role they are. The company also makes sure to live up to its ethos in always providing a first-class service to its clients, in a trustworthy and ethical manner.