Etnika's latest single titled Lura has been written and produced in quarantine between Malta and Spain.

The home-recorded love song is filled with longing for a time when people will meet and be together again. The essence of the song is nostalgic and yearning, with an optimism and hope to a return for a life.

The song was inspired by traditional għana guitar melodies and traditional poetry, and also features original lyrics by Alison Galea of Beangrowers.

The video features local super 8 footage from the home collections found in the Magna Żmien archive.

Etnika has developed its own signature style blending traditional aspects of the culture with contemporary instruments and composition.