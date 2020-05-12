Etnika's latest single titled Lura has been written and produced in quarantine between Malta and Spain.
The home-recorded love song is filled with longing for a time when people will meet and be together again. The essence of the song is nostalgic and yearning, with an optimism and hope to a return for a life.
The song was inspired by traditional għana guitar melodies and traditional poetry, and also features original lyrics by Alison Galea of Beangrowers.
The video features local super 8 footage from the home collections found in the Magna Żmien archive.
Etnika has developed its own signature style blending traditional aspects of the culture with contemporary instruments and composition.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us