Former international Samuel Eto’o has been elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation, the body announced on Saturday.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan star gained 43 votes to beat acting president Seidou Mbombo Njoya, who collected 31.

The vote was held after the Court of Arbitration for Sport in January annulled Njoya’s victory in a 2018 election.

