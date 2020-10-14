A €2.5m support package for animal farmers affected by the COVID-19 crisis has been approved by the European Commission.

The cash is to help those faced by shortages in the sector, primarily due to the impact of the closure of pubs, restaurants and others in the hospitality industry.

It was approved under EU state aid rules and will take the form of a direct grant.

The funding can not exceed €100,000 per company active in the primary agriculture sector.

The commission concluded that the measure is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a member state.