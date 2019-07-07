The European Union and Britain stuck to their stands on Brexit during talks in Brussels on Thursday, an EU spokeswoman said as a stalemate continued under new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

David Frost, Johnson's advisor on Europe, met with Ilze Juhansone and Stephanie Riso, officials for the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, a spokeswoman said.

"It was an introductory meeting," Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told a media briefing in Brussels. "Both sides reiterated their positions."

Andreeva said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Johnson will have an opportunity to meet at the G7 in Biarritz.

Frost, a former Foreign Office official appointed the so-called "sherpa" to the EU, also met Wednesday with Clara Martinez Alberola, another Commission official.

Johnson is demanding the EU drop its resistance to renegotiating key elements of the Brexit divorce deal struck last year with his predecessor Theresa May - or face the prospect of Britain's disorderly departure from the bloc on October 31.

European leaders have insisted the withdrawal agreement, which sets out the terms of Britain's departure after 46 years of membership, is closed.

But they are willing to reopen discussions on the future relationship contained in a "political declaration" accompanying the deal.

Frost, who left a prior role as chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, replaces May's top EU adviser Olly Robbins.

Robbins drew repeated criticism from ardent Brexiteers for being too sympathetic to the bloc in the Brexit negotiations.