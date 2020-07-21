Malta is set to receive more than €2 billion in EU funding over the 2021-2027 period, following negotiations among EU leaders which were successfully concluded on Monday night.

The allocation combines just over €1.9 billion in funding allocated to Malta from the EU’s core budget, which was up for renewal, as well as additional money granted to the country as part of a coronavirus stimulus package. The lion’s share of funding will come in the form of cohesion funds.

During the EU's previous budget round, for the 2014-2020 period, Malta was allocated €1.1 billion in funding.

Malta is projected to be one of the EU’s best performers when it comes to surviving the economic fall-out of the pandemic, and the country has rapidly risen up the EU’s economic growth tables in recent years.

Contribution to EU budget

That strong economic performance will be reflected in Malta’s growing contribution to the EU’s budget, which is automatically calculated. Malta is expected to contribute €1.2 billion to the EU’s budget over the next seven years – more than double the €501 million it contributed in the previous years.

However, the country will continue to be a net beneficiary of EU funds, with a net balance of €1 billion across the seven-year period - €132 million better than what was expected back in May, when the Commission unveiled its final proposal. Malta ended the 2014-2020 budget with a net balance of €627million.

EU member states will also contribute to repaying loans the European Commission will take out to finance parts of its coronavirus stimulus package. The loans will be financed between 2028 and 2056 by member states and Malta will be forking out €15 million a year, on average, to cover these costs.

Where will Malta receive funds?

Cohesion and agriculture

Malta stands to receive €934 million in cohesion funds, which are EU funds intended to reduce economic disparities between regions, and €191 million in funding for agriculture.

€101 million of this combined cohesion policy and agriculture allocation are from the COVID-19 recovery package.

The allocation is €260 million more than was first proposed for Malta by the European back in May and represents a €211 million increase from the 2014-2020 period.

During that budget round, the EU had allocated Malta €776 million for cohesion policy and €138 million for agriculture.

Migration, education, fisheries

Malta’s allocation for migration, borders, security, education, and fisheries for the seven-year period totals €276 million. This is actually €43 million less than was first proposed for Malta by the Commission two months ago.

The figure is €156 million more than allocated to Malta in the previous EU budget, when Malta was given €120 million.

There are no COVID-19 recovery funds allocated for this section.

Research, environment

On strategic investments, research and innovation, and the environment, the funds reach €162 million, of which €16 million are from the post-virus stimulus package.

This, again, is €40 million less than what was first set out for Malta back in May.

Back in 2013, Malta had received €94 million for an equivalent instrument, “Connecting Europe”, research, and the environment.

Single market, recovery and resilience

Malta has been allocated €242 million from a fund aimed at “recovery and resilience”, the single market, and “European values”.

The bulk of this, €210 million, comes from the pandemic recovery package. Malta’s allocation is €56 million less than the amount first earmarked for the island by the commission.

When combined, funding in these four categories reach a total of €1.8 billion over the seven-year period.

€327 million of that amount come from the coronavirus recovery instrument the EU has negotiated - €120 million more than the figure estimated back in May.

The EU also allocates funding for administration, with Malta getting €59 million here. This is €1 million less than forecast last May.

The European Asylum Support Office, which is headquartered in Valletta’s Grand Harbour, will receive a €386 million funding allocation.