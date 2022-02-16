Updated 10.02am

The EU's top court on Wednesday rejected a challenge by Poland and Hungary to a mechanism allowing Brussels to slash funding to member states that flout democratic standards.

The European Court of Justice ruled that the mechanism "is intended to protect the Union budget from effects resulting... from breaches of the principles of the rule of law" and was thus allowed under EU treaties.

The judgment exposes Poland and Hungary -- seen as democratic backsliders in the 27-nation bloc -- to the risk of seeing money cut from the billions in EU funding they receive.

Both EU countries launched the legal challenge and wanted the so-called "conditionality mechanism" to be invalidated.

Following the ruling of the European Court of Justice, the @Europarl_EN now expects the @EU_Commission to apply the conditionality mechanism swiftly.Conditionality of EU funds linked to respect of the #RuleOfLaw is non-negotiable for us. pic.twitter.com/yJJxO0v6jx — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) February 16, 2022

In December the court's adviser, the advocate general, concluded that the Polish-Hungarian challenge should be rejected, arguing that the conditionality mechanism was compatible with the EU's treaties.

The European Parliament, which approves the EU's multi-year budgets, has for months called for the commission to do just that, stressing that the conditionality instrument has been available since the beginning of last year.

It has even launched its own legal action, accusing the commission of inaction.

But the EU executive, wary of being wrong-footed by court rulings and aware it needs a qualified majority of member states to approve the mechanism's use, has been determined to build a cast-iron case, step-by-step.

In November, it sent formal letters to Warsaw and Budapest setting out what it sees as the democratic shortfalls.

For Poland, it criticises judicial reforms it believes undermine judges' independence and a refusal to accept the primacy of EU law over Polish law.

For Hungary, it is about public procurement, conflict of interests and corruption.

Poland's Constitutional Court is due to issue its own conclusions on the EU conditionality mechanism on Thursday. The court is considered to be close to the ruling Law and Justice party that continues to defy Brussels.

The conditionality mechanism was created in 2020, after a summit at the height of the coronavirus pandemic that agreed common borrowing to build an 800-billion-euro ($900 billion) pile of grants and loans for EU countries to recover.

Budget hawks, including Austria and the Netherlands, demanded the conditionality mechanism to put guard rails around the spending of taxpayers' money.