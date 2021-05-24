An EU leaders summit will produce a "strong answer" to Belarus' forcing down of an airliner to arrest a dissident journalist, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

Speaking as the leaders arrived in Brussels, von der Leyen said President Alexander Lukashenko "and his regime have to understand that this will have severe consequences.

"So tonight we will discuss options, different options of sanctions."

Merkel: flight claims 'completely implausible'

German leader Chancellor Angela Merkel has meanwhile dismissed Belarus's explanation for why it forced the airliner to land in Minsk.

"We have seen a forced landing that led to the arrest," Merkel said on arrival at the EU summit where sanctions will be discussed. "All other explanations for the landing of this Ryanair flight are completely implausible."

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres backed calls for an independent investigation, declaring himself "deeply concerned" by the incident.

"The secretary general supports calls for a full, transparent and independent investigation into this disturbing incident and urges all relevant actors to cooperate with such an inquiry," said his spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a statement.

UN aviation agency to meet Thursday

The UN civil aviation agency also announced an "urgent" meeting for Thursday after the international outcry over the landing.

The International Civil Aviation Organization Council's "president has called an urgent meeting of the 36 diplomatic representatives to the ICAO Council" on the flight, the body said on Monday.

