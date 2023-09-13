EU chief Ursula von der Leyen called Wednesday for a "global panel" of experts and tech companies to confront the challenges posed by artificial intelligence.

Leaders are worried about the impact of AI on society and democracy after AI tools like ChatGPT and image generators like Stable Diffusion and Midjourney exploded in popularity last year with their ability to generate content from just brief text prompts.

The EU is also concerned about AI's impact ahead of next year's European elections.

"Hundreds of leading AI developers, academics and experts warned recently ... that AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war," the European Commission president said.

Von der Leyen said the proposed AI group should be similar to the UN's IPCC panel, whose reports establish scientific consensus on climate change.

"I believe we need a similar body for AI – on the risks and its benefits for humanity. Yes, with scientists, but also tech companies and independent experts," she said during a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"This will allow us to develop a fast and globally-coordinated response."

The EU is leading the charge on regulating AI, and aims to green light what would be the world's first law covering the technology by the end of the year.

"Our AI Act is already a blueprint for the whole world. We must now focus on adopting the rules as soon as possible and turn to implementation," von der Leyen said.

The law will not come into force until 2026 at the earliest, forcing the EU to push for a voluntary interim pact with tech companies.

Von der Leyen said the EU would work with AI companies "so that they voluntarily commit to the principles of the AI Act before it comes into force".