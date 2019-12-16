The European Commission has expressed its "concern on the situation in Malta" and asked the government to accelerate its reforms connected to the rule of law, insisting on a rigid timeframe for the implementation of changes.

In a letter to Justice Minister Owen Bonnici, the EU’s Vice-President responsible for Justice, Didier Reynders, said that in view of the fall out from the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation, the progress of reforms "should accelerate",

The reforms include securing an "effective and autonomous prosecution service with clear protections from the risk of political interference".

According to the Commission, Malta should also work harder on other important changes it has committed itself to implement, such as the way members of the judiciary are appointed.

Mr Reynders said that the recommendations already made to Malta by the Venice Commission and the Group of States Against Corruption “provide a clear roadmap”.

"Clarity about the steps and timetable ahead would be the best way to make clear that the commitments of the Maltese government to progress will be taken forward", the Commission said.

"I would also strongly encourage the Maltese authorities to consult the Venice Commission on all draft legislation to ensure that the problems identified will be effectively addressed."

The Commission said that its objective is that Malta can find solutions that strengthen the rule of law, based on cooperation and mutual support.