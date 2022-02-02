Malta’s decision to introduce vaccine certificate rules that differ from those laid out by the European Commission could lead to “fragmentation which weakens a common response to the crisis”, according to European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides.

In a written interview with Times of Malta following her recent visit to Malta, Kyriakides said, while member states can decide on domestic uses of the certificate, the commission is urging countries to implement the same rules to avoid “disruption and confusion”.

"Our approach is always based on scientific evidence," the commissioner said,

"While member states can decide on domestic uses of the certificate, we have always called for close alignment of the acceptance period for travel purposes, to avoid disruption and confusion. We want to avoid fragmentation, which weakens our common response to the crisis," she said.

Times of Malta raised the issue with the health commissioner following the government’s decision to cut the expiry date of COVID-19 certificates for second doses to three months, in breach of European Commission travel rules.

The new rules, which came into force on January 17, state that a Maltese vaccine certificate is considered expired once three months from the second dose have passed or nine months from the booster dose.

Member states are still allowed to make their own rules for domestic purposes such as access to bars, restaurants and so on, meaning Malta is allowed to opt for the three-month window for local activities.

They cannot, however, provide for a shorter nor for a longer acceptance period for travel purposes.

“We have learnt the effectiveness of vaccines wanes over time and that boosters can be very effective in increasing protection levels.

“That is why we have introduced a validity period for vaccination certificates, which will mean that all certificates issued will be valid for nine months for travel within the EU after someone has been fully vaccinated,” the commissioner said.

“Our approach is always based on scientific evidence and in close coordination and communication with member states.”

A European Commission spokesperson told Times of Malta talks with the government on the matter are still underway.

Kyriakides said she also discussed the issue with Health Minister Chris Fearne during her recent visit to Malta.

She said Fearne assured her that “all certificates valid in EU member states will also be valid for travel to Malta”.

Praise for vaccine programme

During her one-day visit to promote the EU’s vaccines strategy, Kyriakides commended Malta for its “excellent vaccination programme”. However, when asked about the increase in people refusing to take the jab and the rise in protests against COVID-19 rules all over Europe, the commissioner said she “can completely understand the concerns of citizens”.

“It is normal to have questions and we all wished we had quick solutions to end the pandemic. The virus is evolving and so must our responses. The reality is that we currently find ourselves in the midst of another wave of the pandemic, with Omicron driving record numbers of cases, which poses a real threat to our communities and healthcare systems,” she said.

“Pockets of unvaccinated people lead to increased transmission. This is a fact. And low vaccination rates result in hospitalisations and death. This is the reality.”

RELATED STORIES Health authorities defend vaccine document expiry date

The most important and common factor when dealing with the pandemic is trust, the commissioner added, noting that it is clear that vaccine hesitancy is linked to misinformation.

“This is a major challenge that needs to be tackled. Everyone has to understand that without vaccination, we will not bring COVID-19 under control,” Kyriakides said.

In January, hundreds of people took part in protests against COVID- rules in Valletta, notably the compulsory use of vaccination certificates for certain activities.

The government has since announced it would start lifting some of the restrictions from February 7, with vaccination certificates no longer required for entry into restaurants, snack bars and social clubs.

Will Europe declare COVID-19 endemic soon?

As Europe marks the two-year anniversary since the start of the pandemic, the question on many people’s lips is whether COVID-19 will ever be declared endemic, meaning the virus would be present in the community but poses a lower threat than at the beginning, similar to the seasonal influenza.

But Kyriakides would not say whether Europe would be declaring COVID-19 endemic anytime soon, instead noting that, as with Omicron, “variants are an ever-present threat to our return to normality and can change the course of the pandemic very quickly”.

“This is not something that scientific data can predict with certainty. What we can say with a degree of confidence is that COVID is unlikely to disappear by itself. It will likely become endemic at a certain stage and we will learn to live with it as we have for the past two years, by protecting the most vulnerable with vaccines and therapeutics,” she said.

“Until then, COVID is here, it is dangerous and we need to protect ourselves and our communities through vaccination and public health measures, which are carefully adapted to the situation of each member state.”

She also “congratulated” both the government and “particularly the citizens” for the good uptake of vaccines.

“This puts Malta in a much better position to deal with Omicron and any other variants we see circulating at the moment,” she noted.

Malta's recovery plan

On Malta’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, approved by the European Commission last year, Kyriakides said she is “pleased” that the healthcare investment is “very comprehensive and is designed to increase the resilience and sustainability of the health sector through digitalisation while ensuring universal access, high quality of care and sustainable services”.

“The establishment of a new and innovative Blood, Tissue and Cell Centre is a concrete example of these efforts,” she said.

The commissioner also noted that the initiatives will be beneficial for the healthcare workforce and make a true difference for the entire population.

“From promoting children’s health to meeting the demands of an ageing population. These are precisely the investments that will help to build the sustainable healthcare systems of tomorrow.”

Malta is set to receive €320 million, as part of the EU’s €672 billion aid package aimed at helping to mitigate the devastating impact the pandemic has had on Europe’s economy.

Malta was originally allocated €242 million but the figure was later increased. The first tranche of the funds was received in December and totalled €41 million.