The European Union's High Representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell on Wednesday indicated that he has poor knowledge of Malta's call for the EU to deploy a humanitarian mission to Libya and deliver €100 million worth of food, medicines and medical equipment before the situation there worsenes, causing a wave of migrants.

The appeal was made to the EU last week by Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo.

Borrell made no mention of Malta's call when he addressed a press conference following a video conference of EU foreign ministers.

He only said that there could be no sustainable solution to the migration problem in Libya until the country was stabilised, and that was not something which was happening tomorrow.

He said that the ministers had noted that international appeals and the threat of coronavirus had not stopped the warring parties in Libya, and fighting had actually intensified.

The EU, he said, need to increase its engagement to bring about a humanitarian truce to deal with coronavirus but also for the political process to start and the conflict to end.

Borrell was asked by a German reporter whether the proposal by Malta had been discussed and whether help would be sent to Libya.

He, however, appeared to be unaware of the details. Malta, he said, had raised legitimate concerns about the possibility of having to face a wave of migrants coming from Libya and the risk that as a result, its health systems could be overwhelmed because of coronavirus. However, he said, Malta had not asked for a help package and no decision had been taken about this.

It was then pointed out to him that the question was about help to Libya.

Borrell said the EU had been reorienting resources already allocated to Libya in order that it not only improve its healthcare, but also its coast guard. He also pointed out that countries of the Visigrad group (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia) had given €35m to Libya to improve its capacity to fight coronavirus.