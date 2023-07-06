European Commissioner Nicolas Schmit has urged Malta to invest in the skills of its workforce if it is to increase wages for workers and prevent a brain drain of the most skilled members of its workforce.

Schmit, who was appointed EU Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights in 2019, was speaking to Times of Malta during a two-day visit to Malta last week. He previously served as minister for employment in his native Luxembourg.

Describing Malta as “a very fast developing economy in the process of diversification”, Schmit argues that the country’s labour market is changing, facing similar challenges to other European economies in terms of labour shortages.

“Nobody talks very much about unemployment anymore. We know that there are vulnerable groups who are still unemployed but, globally, the discourse is not on unemployment anymore. The discourse is on shortage.”

Schmit warns that this leads economies to face a fork in the road when looking to grow the economy.

“The first option if you do not have a high unemployment rate but you want high growth is to import labour. The other option is to look for reserves in your population of people who could work but, for the time being, do not.”

Women in the workplace

Incentivising more women to join the workforce remains key to addressing this, according to Schmit.

He argued that Malta is “still a little bit of a problem” when it comes to the rate of women in the workforce, despite the country’s female participation rate having grown dramatically over past years to reach 74%, above the EU average of 69%.

Praising the provision of free childcare as a key measure, Schmit says European member states need to invest in infrastructure for the provision of care across all members of society, “because it’s not just childcare, it’s also elderly care”.

If you are basing your economic development on low wages, then you will do whatever to keep your wages low

Malta has pledged to increase its employment rate, currently at 81% to 84.6% by 2030, as part of its commitment to the European Pillar of Social Rights, a Europe-wide action plan that aims to create a more just and sustainable society.

Schmit describes Malta’s target as “one of the most ambitious objectives” but believes the fortunes of its workforce depend on changes being implemented.

Imported labour ‘not a good prospect for Malta’

Schmit is sceptical of the sustainability of Malta’s well-documented strategy over the past years to import low-income foreign workers to drive the economy’s growth.

“This does not incentivise companies to invest in skills and productivity. Ultimately, this is not good for growth, because you have growth based on unskilled labour and a lot of workers. Which, for a country like Malta, is not really a good prospect.”

Asked about Finance Minister Clyde Caruana’s recent warning that Malta needs to overhaul its economic model or face a drastic population increase, Schmit smiles wryly.

“I think that for a smaller country, especially given the situation of Malta as an island, the only approach is to go to for a high-value-added economy, to try to have higher productivity rates, to base your growth more on productivity rather than just the extension of your workforce. I think this is the right way to go.”

‘Invest in skills and wages will follow’

Pointing to the European Commission’s designation of 2023 as the Year of Skills, Schmit argues that upskilling the workforce is a crucial challenge that many European economies are facing, with Malta also at a crucial juncture.

“To increase productivity, you need to invest in people’s skills. This allows you to upgrade the economy in terms of better value-added, and an increase in wages will follow.”

Schmit warns that failing to do so will inevitably lead to younger, more skilled workers seeking pastures new abroad, noting that several Eastern European countries had faced a similar exodus.

“If you are basing your economic development on low wages, then you will do whatever to keep your wages low. This means that in the end, in your society, you have a lot of people with low wages who are excluded or who will leave the country if they find a better opportunity.”

“When I talk to the youth, when I go to Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia, what do they say? “‘Pay us correctly and we’ll stay’.”

Malta’s minimum wage was found to have had the lowest rate of increase in Europe at just over 5%, lower than the EU average of 12% and far below countries such as Latvia and Germany, where the minimum wage increased by over 20% in a year.

Schmit acknowledges this but argues that comparisons are odious, saying that Malta suffered lower inflation compared to other countries, so changes in minimum wage need to be viewed in light of citizens’ purchasing power and the differences in each member state’s economy.

“That’s why we could never say that we should have one European minimum wage or that – that would be completely crazy – and that we should increase minimum wages in Europe by the same rate everywhere, that would be completely crazy.”