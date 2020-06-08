The European Commission has been forced to consider changing its rules to set up a European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) because Malta has been unable to nominate three eligible candidates.



The rules currently in place require participating countries to pick at least three candidates to sit on the EPPO’s College of Prosecutors. The European Council will then select one of the three shortlisted candidates following interviews by an independent selection panel.



According to EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders, Malta has only been able to present two candidates and in order to “unblock the situation”, the Commission is now considering making changes to the rules.



Reynders said that he had been informed by Malta's justice minister Edward Zammit Lewis that the country faced "specific, inherent challenges" to find enough candidates who meet EPPO selection criteria.



According to the EU law establishing the EPPO, nominees must:

Be active members of a country's prosecution service or judiciary





Have their independence considered beyond doubt





Be qualified to be appointed to the judiciary or high prosecutorial office in their respective country





Have relevant practical experience of financial investigations and international judicial cooperation

Brussels hopes to have the EPPO up and running by November, with Reynders saying this was still the plan, despite Malta's difficulties.

“We are now considering an amendment to the operating rules of the selection panel to allow the panel to recruit from two eligible candidates in exceptional and justified cases. This would unblock the current situation,” the Commissioner said in comments to the press.

Questions on the matter have been sent to the Justice Ministry.

The EPPO was established to investigate, prosecute and bring to judgment crimes against the EU’s financial interests, such as fraud, corruption or serious cross-border VAT fraud.

Malta had initially declined to join the office but reversed that decision in 2018.

Times of Malta had revealed last month that it was finding it difficult to nominate three candidates to the EPPO post.

An EPPO spokesperson had at the time noted that the delay would hamper the office's work.

"As long as the EPPO College is not appointed, crucial steps in the establishment of the EPPO cannot take place and the EPPO cannot start to operate," the spokesman had said.