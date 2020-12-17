The EU is to start Covid-19 inoculations on December 27, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"It's Europe's moment. On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU," she tweeted.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has yet to comment but has previously said Malta will get the vaccine before end of the year.

First in line for the jab will be the most vulnerable groups: those aged over 85, healthcare workers and people living or working in homes for the elderly.

More to follow