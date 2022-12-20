Following his scathing indictment of corruption in the European Parliament, PM Robert Abela has announced the creation of a special unit within the Ministry for Foreign Affairs to lead an anti-corruption drive focused on cleaning up the EU.

To this end, he has announced the opening of a special, Brussels-based, project office – MOCK (Maltese Office for Countering Kleptocrats) to spearhead the drive. Staffed by family members, senior officials of the MLP and friends of friends, it will be strategically headed up by Ian Borg.

Malta’s Foreign Affairs Minister is "the man for the job given his extensive and detailed expertise in the area," stated the PM.

Robert Abela slated the recently exposed corruption in the EU Parliament as "a fundamental betrayal of ordinary European citizens" and an "insult to democracy and accountability," the bedrock of everything he and his government stood for.

He reasserted that his supporters would accept nothing but the highest of standards, not just in Malta but also internationally, including in the EU.

Emphasising his anger at recent events, he described what happened as "repugnant behaviour, worthy only of the lowest of politicians." The government was, he said, determined to "hold Europe and its institutions to the standards set by his own government since he came to office."

The PM reiterated that this important (‘first in the world’) initiative was being pursued to vigorously defend the interests of the Maltese people. His agenda and that of all Maltese people were ‘one and the same’.

In a clear reference to his own approach to leadership that "institutions should be allowed to work," he implied that EP President Roberta Metsola revealed weak leadership and lack of strategic vision when she acted "too quickly" against corruption.

The key role of MOCK will be to root out corruption and expose those who would use their privileged position for personal gain and to promote their own agendas at the expense of others. Additionally, it will relentlessly expose the powerful vested interests behind the scandal.

Abela added that it was especially galling to see members of the EU Parliament misusing their allowances and payments including those for parliamentary assistants. Since he had assumed office, he had worked tirelessly to eliminate such abhorrent behaviour.

If the Maltese government did nothing to tackle what had happened in the Parliament, the danger would be that such practices "could become a contagion of corruption that would spread across Europe, even as far as Malta." This he could not tolerate, "it would amount to a calculated insult to all Maltese."

Many of those close to the PM said that they had seldom seen Abela so angered and resolute and cited the MOCK initiative as symbolic of his decisive leadership. Some went on to add that Europe would in time come to thank Malta for its firm action.

Last night it was simultaneously announced that anti-corruption experts from the Maltese Police Force were being urgently seconded to MOCK and would use their world-renowned forensic skills to tackle all forms of corruption, especially those apparent at the highest levels.

PBS has also announced that it will shortly broadcast a series of documentaries detailing the long history of Maltese initiatives to stamp out corruption not just in politics but also in finance, trade, business, and public administration. A spokesperson for the station said that the series would reveal initiatives and events not previously known publicly.

At the conclusion of yesterday’s press conference in Castille, and in response to questions from journalists, the PM confirmed that the official Christmas and New Year pantomime would be bigger and better than any seen previously.