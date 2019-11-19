Europe's top court on Tuesday ruled that Polish judges must decide on the validity of a disciplinary chamber imposed on them by the government, in a possible setback for Warsaw's controversial judicial reforms.

As part of a disputed effort to assert greater political control, Poland's right-wing populist government has created a disciplinary panel for judges that opponents allege lacks independence.

In Tuesday's ruling, the European Court of Justice stopped short of declaring the new body illegal, but asserted "the primacy of EU law" and said courts must not refer cases to the panel without ensuring it is "independent and impartial".