The European Union’s top court has upheld a complaint by low-cost airlines Ryanair and Malta Air against the EU’s approval of billions of euros in state aid by the French government to Air France and holding company Air France-KLM during the pandemic.

In a judgment, handed down on Wednesday, the European General Court ruled that the European Commission “erred” in approving the French government’s financial aid for Air France-KLM.

The group received billions of euros from the state after the pandemic grounded the aviation sector in 2020.

The EU court said the Air France-KLM holding and KLM “were capable of benefiting, at least indirectly, from the advantage granted by the state aid at issue". It thereby annulled the European Commission’s decisions on the matter.

“Where there are grounds to fear the effects on competition of an accumulation of state aid within the same group, the onus is on the Commission to exercise particular vigilance in examining the links between the companies belonging to that group,” the court ruled.

The Dublin-based airline and its Malta-based subsidiary welcomed the decision, describing it as a “triumph for fair competition”.

It was one of many court challenges that Ryanair had filed against measures introduced by EU countries to help some airlines weather the fallout of coronavirus restrictions.

Ryanair and Malta Air argued in their complaint that the measures were “contrary to EU law”. They added that the Commission had “incorrectly defined the beneficiaries” by deciding that neither the group’s holding company nor Dutch airline KLM were recipients of that aid.

The bloc's member state must seek approval from the commission when granting financial support to companies. Many countries across Europe did so to help keep their airlines afloat during the pandemic.

The EU General Court had previously ruled in other cases that the European Commission had been wrong to approve massive bailouts designed to help German flag-carrier Lufthansa and Scandinavian airline SAS deal with the impact of the pandemic restrictions. It also annulled approval of $140 million of COVID-19 aid for Italian airlines.

Air France-KLM and Air France said in a statement they will carefully study the judgments and assess their implications. They added that they will also consider whether to lodge an appeal on points of law before the Court of Justice of the European Union.