Malta has received the second tranche of €123 million in financial support under the SURE Programme, to ensure that companies retain their employees during the hard times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance comes in the form of a loan, the Finance Ministry said.

It said on Tuesday the amount represents the second and last tranche from €243.6 million nominal allocated to Malta in 2020.



This financial support is specifically targeted to assist member states address sudden increases in public expenditure in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This was designed to preserve employment, including self-employment and other related measures.

Malta received the first part of the loan in November.