The government will be obliged to cut turtle dove hunting quotas by at least 50% following a European Commission decision to regulate autumn hunting of the vulnerable species, Birdlife said on Wednesday.

The decision, which also applies to autumn hunting of the threatened bird species, could shoot down hunters' hopes of being allowed to hunt turtle dove in spring.

Birdlife said that while the EU has acknowledged that a full ban is the only way to secure protection of the species, which is in heavy decline, reductions of 50% that are calculated on declared catches in previous years will also be accepted.

The EU decision will be on the agenda of an emergency Ornis Committee meeting called for Wednesday. The committee serves as the government's consultative committee for hunting.

Malta's declared catch of turtle dove has averaged around 1,000 a year over the past years, meaning the EU decision will likely see that number slashed to 500 per year.

Birdlife Malta CEO Mark Sultana said that the commission’s decision to also meant that the chances of a spring hunting season for turtle doves is “definitely out of the question”, given that spring hunts are considered far more ecologically sensitive than autumn ones.

This, he said, put more pressure on the government to strengthen enforcement efforts, as it said it expected local hunters to disregard the quota in violation of the law.

Birdlife said that following the EU decision, countries such as France, Spain and Portugal are looking to ban turtle dove hunting all year round. Others such as Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Malta will be adopting a 50% reduction.