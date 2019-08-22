Brexit has not happened yet, but a delegation from a European body set up to promote participation in the EU is holding talks in Edinburgh on ways to preserve relations after it happens.

The delegation from the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) is working to establish “a structured form of co-operation” with organisations in the country after Brexit, delegation leader Stefano Mallia said.

The delegation will meet politicians, trade unions and business leaders.

The European Commission said the purpose of the visit is to reflect on the ways and means of establishing a structured form of cooperation with UK organised civil society after Brexit.

“The EESC holds firmly the view that the ties and the relationship built over the years with civil society organisations in the UK are not only not lost after Brexit, but also consolidated and strengthened.”

The delegation also met with representatives of the Citizens’ Assembly and other groups including the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce.

The EESC was set up by the 1957 Rome Treaties to involve groups in the establishment of the common market and to provide a structure for briefing the European Commission and the Council of Ministers on European issues.

The delegation will also travel to North Ayrshire to consider the implications of Brexit on the economy.