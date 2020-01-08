EU countries are taking a keen interest in the public inquiry into the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, sending observers to its sessions.

Representatives from the Dutch, German, French and Italian embassies in Malta have been attending sessions of the public inquiry delving into the background of the assassination.

Most of the embassies said they were attending the public inquiry as part of their core roles observing the political, economic and cultural goings on in Malta.

RELATED STORIES How the scope of the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry has changed

Some said they were taking a keen interest in the progress of the inquiry because of their own national involvement in the investigations or to better inform their national governments and provide responses to questions from MPs.

Yannick Pace from the Dutch embassy said the government and Parliament were keeping a close eye on the inquiry.

We are doing our duty

“When questions are asked about the investigation, they can provide detailed answers, information and briefs. They like to know what is going on,” he said.

The public inquiry into Ms Caruana Galizia’s assassination was launched following a report by the Dutch MP and a Council of Europe rapporteur, Pieter Omtzigt, who called for a public inquiry to ensure the whole truth emerges.

German Ambassador Walter Hassmann said that the Dutch and German delegations were taking turns to attend the public inquiry. He added that his office was also briefing colleagues in Berlin about the progress.

He said that there is interest among German politicians about the inquiry. “The interest is there but there have not been any major moves in institutions on this. We are doing our duty and if questions come up, we have the material,” he said.

The French embassy said that they attended one of the sessions in mid-December. They said that there had been interest from the French government to monitor its importance and impact in Malta.

Italy’s Deputy Ambassador, Andrea Marino, said that he had personally attended the public inquiry, saying that it had been the journalism NGO ‘Reporters Without Borders’ that had urged foreign embassies to attend.

He added that it was important to keep Rome informed of the inquiry’s progress but also to assure the Caruana Galizia family that they were present. “We have let the family know that we are there.”

The public inquiry is led by Judge Michael Mallia, Judge Joseph Said Pullicino and Madam Justice Abigail Lofaro.